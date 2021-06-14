Fireworks Set For July 3rd At Hancock County Fairgrounds

Fireworks are returning to Findlay this July after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The City of Findlay says Findlay and Hancock County’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, Lighting Up the Sky, will take place at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

The city says the fireworks are brought to you by the Hancock County Fair and supported by generous sponsors One Energy, Ball Corporation, Whirlpool, and Ohio Logistics.

People can enjoy their favorite fair food. Entertainment will be announced soon. Carnival rides and games are to be determined.

The city also recently announced that the 4th of July Parade will be on Sunday, July 4th at noon.

Get more details on the fireworks in the video below from Jeff Cole with the Hancock County Fair Board.