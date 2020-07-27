First 2020 Presidential Debate Will Be In Ohio

The first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden will be held in Ohio.

The debate will take place on Tuesday, September 29th at the Health Education Campus (HEC) in Cleveland.

It will be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic, which have collaborated on the Health Education Campus, a joint project where students in medicine, dentistry, nursing and related fields come together to learn and practice team-based care in simulated settings and, later, at actual clinical sites.

The debate was originally set to be held at the University of Notre Dame but they withdrew.

Whether people will be allowed in attendance will be determined by the status of the pandemic as the debate nears.

