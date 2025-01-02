First Baby Of 2025 Born At Blanchard Valley Hospital

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Ringing in the new year with the sweetest news!

Brooke and Dalton Billock welcomed their New Year’s baby girl, Saylor Jude Billock, at 2:19 a.m. on January 1, 2025.

Weighing 5 lbs. 14 oz. and measuring 20 inches, Saylor is a perfect start to the year.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Saylor was “Proudly Born in Findlay,” and we thank Brooke and Dalton for the special choice of entrusting us with their care.