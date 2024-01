(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Happy New Year!

The first baby of 2024 delivered at Blanchard Valley Hospital, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, was born at 9:46 a.m. on Monday, January 1.

The parents welcomed a little boy, Jaxen Hendren, son of Reygin and Austen Hendren of North Baltimore.

Congratulations to the Hendrens!