First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Hancock County

Hancock County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Hancock Public Health officials say the patient is a 21-year-old woman. They could not give more information due to HIPAA laws.

People who have been in contact with the woman are being contacted by Hancock Public Health.

“This is what we have been expecting since evidence of community spread has existed in Ohio,” said Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi.

“We do expect to see more positive cases to appear in the coming days and weeks in Hancock County. We have been in daily communication with Blanchard Valley Health System and local government leaders to ensure that we are prepared. In order to avoid overwhelming our health care system by slowing the spread of infection, we want to stress at this time the importance of all of us adhering to the Governor’s orders as well as continuing to practice the precautions that have been shared regularly by the Governor’s office.”

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, fever of 100.4 or higher and fatigue should call the Blanchard Valley Hospital COVID-19 testing center at 419-423-7890.

For local information and resources people can call the Hancock County Resource Call Center at 419-425-9999.