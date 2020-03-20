First Coronavirus Death In Ohio Is In Lucas County

Ohio has had its first coronavirus-related death.

Mark Wagoner Sr. was an attorney from Lucas County that Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted each knew well.

Husted said Wagoner, 76, was a friend and he had appointed him to the board of elections when he was secretary of state.

“He loved his country and his state and community and certainly his family, and he will be missed.”

Governor DeWine added, “He was very well respected by everyone who knew him. All of us extend our deepest sympathy.”

Wagoner’s son, Lucas County Republican Party Chair, Mark Wagoner, Jr., announced his father’s passing on Facebook.

As of Friday afternoon there were 169 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 28 counties in Ohio and one death.

(picture courtesy of Mark Wagoner Jr. – Facebook)