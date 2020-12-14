First COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive In Ohio

(ONN) – The first shipment of coronavirus vaccines is arriving at hospitals around the state.

Within the next 24 hours the first COVID-19 vaccines will start going into the arms of some Ohioans.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has indicated that 10 hospitals in Ohio will be among the first to receive the vaccines.

The vaccines have to be stored at extremely low temperatures and several hospitals have obtained cold storage units.

The first vaccines will be given to healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines.

Then nursing home residents will be next to get the vaccine.

The governor was on hand at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center Monday morning when the first vaccines arrived.