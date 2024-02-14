First Half Real Estate Tax Bills Due

The Hancock County Treasurer’s Office is reminding people that real estate taxes for the first half of 2023 are due Friday, February 16th.

Payments can be made on the due date or before at the Hancock County Treasurer’s office in the courthouse or at the drop box located inside the entry to the courthouse.

Mailed payments must be postmarked by the due date to be accepted without penalty.

Check payments should be mailed to the Hancock County Treasurer at 300 S. Main St Findlay, OH 45840.

The Treasurer’s Office points out that the Ohio Revised Code states that the taxpayer is responsible for any taxes due and failure to receive a tax bill does not avoid penalty and interest charges.

Get more from the Treasurer’s Office by clicking here.