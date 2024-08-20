First Responders Attend Wellness Presentation

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

Today, First Responders from the Tiffin Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin Fire and Rescue Division, and the Fostoria Police Department had the privilege of hearing a fantastic presentation from Amber Miskovich, founder of Wonder Within LLC.

Wonder Within was created to address the unique physical, mental, and emotional needs of veterans, first responders, and front-line health care workers/educators.

These individuals often work in high-stress and sometimes traumatic situations, which can take a toll on their overall health and well-being. Amber’s workshops on breath-work, self-massage, mobility, recovery, and more are designed to provide practical tools and techniques that these individuals can use to heal themselves.

Understanding that we are often the least likely to check in with our mental health or know how to self-heal, Amber’s mission is to bring hope and healing to those who feel least healable.

Thank you, Amber! You provided us with invaluable tools and a fresh perspective on healing and resiliency. We’re grateful for your dedication to helping those who serve.

Chief David Pauly