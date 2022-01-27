First Responders Attending Seminar On Dealing With Trauma

First responders in the area are currently attending a training session on how to deal with the trauma of what they witness on the job.

Brian White, Findlay Police Department Crime Prevention Officer, recently attended the First Responder Crisis and Self Awareness Training at Owens Community College.

He says first responders respond to a lot of critical incidents of a traumatic nature and the trauma can build up and first responders may not be aware of the resources available to them.

Brian says the training gave an overview about what crisis is and some of negative consequences of letting trauma build up, and it gave first responders information on resources available to them if they find themselves struggling with an incident they witnessed.

He says one of the unique aspects of the training is that it’s open to family members of first responders as well, to give them insight into what’s going on and how they can help.

There are three sessions still to come at the end of January and into February.

First responders interested in attending should contact Family Resource Center by calling 567-271-3031 or Sergeant Michael Cortez with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.