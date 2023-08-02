First Summer ArtWalk Happening In Downtown Findlay

(From Visit Findlay)

ArtWalk, a family-friendly free event, will take place in Downtown Findlay for the first time in the summer this Friday.

The Summer ArtWalk will take place at more than 30 locations the evening of August 4. All within walking distance of each other these locations will house artists displaying their work, as well as highlight local vendors. Artists will be on-hand to discuss their work and their process, and art will be available for purchase as well.

Many artists in the Jones Building will be opening their studio doors for tours, demonstrations, and displaying their work for sale. The Findlay Art League will be celebrating the opening of their Fiber Show. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts will be bustling with live music from Two Groovy, featured artists hosted on-site, and a reception for current Fisher/Wall Art Gallery featured artist, Steve Mockensturm.

There will be live music taking place throughout Downtown Findlay, including Trends! On Main, The Urban Market, Journey Salon & Day Spa, Mancy’s Steakhouse at The Hancock Hotel, RooBarb Studios, Findlay Brewing Company, Gathering Wine, TOT’s BBQ, Logan’s, Alexandria’s, and Open Mic Night at Coffee Amici. Also taking place the evening of ArtWalk is the Chamber of Commerce’s Rally in the Alley, featuring The Reunion Band in Latham Courtyard.

The Jones Mansion will have their historic doors open and featuring a collection of work from the late Steve Youngpeter and Chris Kohli. In addition to live music, Journey Salon & Day Spa will be hosting an interactive art experience, and Smarty Pants will have a Kids Craft Activity. TOT’s BBQ will be participating in ArtWalk for the first time since opening their doors earlier this summer. They will have artist Jennifer Sowders on their patio creating a painting live during the event.

ArtWalk is a triannual, family-friendly, free event that takes place the first Friday of May, August, and November in an effort to promote the arts and integrate them throughout the Downtown Findlay business community. This event is a collaborative effort between Visit Findlay: Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Findlay Art League, Jones Building Artists, and Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

A complete list of participating locations and artists can be found at VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk. Printed maps of ArtWalk locations are available at the Visit Findlay Welcome Center, 123 E. Main Cross St., with limited copies at all participating locations the evening of the event. For more information, go to VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk.