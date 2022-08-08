First Suspect Sentenced In Connection With Officer’s Death

One of three men facing charges in connection with a deadly pursuit that took the life of Bluffton police officer Dominic Francis has been sentenced.

Dante Tate in July pleaded guilty to charges of failure to comply and receiving stolen property in Medina County Common Pleas Court.

He was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday, according to WTOL-11.

Two other suspects are being held at the Hancock County Jail, including Emin Johnson, the man authorities say was driving the stolen car that hit and killed Officer Francis on March 31st and who’s facing a variety of charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter.

Court records show that he has a pretrial hearing set for September 9th.

A backseat passenger, Zachary Love, pleaded not guilty to charges including the improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Love has a pretrial hearing set for October 14th.

Authorities say the three were in a stolen car that was fleeing from police on Interstate 75 southbound around 2:30 a.m. on March 31st that struck and killed Bluffton police officer Dominic Francis.

Officer Francis was placing stop sticks on the highway in an effort to end the pursuit.

The three fled on foot and one stole a car and was later arrested in northeast Ohio in Elyria, in Medina County.