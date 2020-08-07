Five Browns Opt Out Of Season Due To Covid Concerns

Five Cleveland Browns players have opted out of the 2020 NFL Season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The team says all of them are lineman, including Drew Forbes, Drake Dorbeck, Colby Gossett, Andrew Billings and Malcolm Pridgeon.

Both Billings and Forbes were expected to be part of the team’s line rebuilding effort.

Those who choose to not play will get a $350,000 stipend if they opt-out voluntarily.

The Browns will begin the season at Baltimore on September 13th.