Flag City BalloonFest Coming Up

Flag City BalloonFest is coming up this weekend in Findlay.

It will be held on August 11th, 12th and 13th at Emory Adams Park.

BalloonFest is a family-friendly event that features food vendors, live music, Glow Encounter, a kids zone with inflatables and games, a petting zoo and much more.

There will also be balloon and helicopter rides, weather permitting.

Admission to BalloonFest is free thanks to the generosity of sponsors.

Friday night is Veterans Night at BalloonFest.

Below is video from last year when WFIN’s Matt Demczyk went up on Friday morning.