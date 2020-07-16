Flag City BalloonFest Canceled

Flag City BalloonFest won’t be happening this August.

The BalloonFest Committee says it has canceled this year’s event, which was scheduled for August 14-16, to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“The BalloonFest committee waited until the last possible moment to cancel the festival,” said Heather Howard, Flag City BalloonFest President.

“After exhausting all options to host a scaled-down version of the BalloonFest or a micro event, we knew the safest and smartest option was to hold off this year to help keep everyone involved with the festival safe and healthy.”

She added that there is also no end in sight for the state’s regulations which bans mass gatherings like festivals, making it impossible to host an event such as BalloonFest at this time.

Before the pandemic struck, Flag City BalloonFest planned to host its 21st annual festival with a plethora of hot air balloons, food vendors, live music, kids activities, fireworks and more.

Flag City BalloonFest has grown to become the largest, free festival in Northwest Ohio with more than 20,000 people in attendance over the three days.

Howard says this has been possible with the support of dedicated community organizations, pilots, volunteers, vendors and attendees.

“We will be taking this time to regroup and plan the best Flag City BalloonFest yet in 2021,” said Howard.

“Anyone interested in being a part of future planning is welcome to contact us through our website.”

She says Flag City BalloonFest extends a special thank you to its sponsors for their full and continued support and looks forward to being back in full swing on August 13-15, 2021 at Emory Adams Park.

Below is video from last year when WFIN’s Matt Demczyk ‘enjoyed’ his first hot air balloon ride.