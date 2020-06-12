Flag City Honor Flight 2020 Season Suspended

Flag City Honor Flight has suspended the rest of their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the difficult decision to suspend the season was made in the interest of the health and safety of the veterans they serve.

They recently held a virtual honor flight and posted some of their favorite memories from previous flights on their Facebook page.

The full statement is below.

To our Flag City Honor Flight family: our Veterans and Guardians, our Volunteers and Supporters, our Sponsors and Donors. In abiding by our promise to keep our Veterans’ health and safety foremost in our decisions, the Flag City Honor Flight Board of Directors made the difficult decision to suspend the rest of our 2020 Honor Flight season. We will resume our flights and our bus trips (which are a partnership with 50 North) once were able to ensure the safety of everyone traveling and were able to provide the complete Flag City Honor Flight experience.

We appreciate both your understanding and your continued support. Veterans may continue to submit Veteran Applications and donations will be gratefully accepted. Although we cannot travel with our Veterans this year, we will be planning for the time when we all come together again to resume our missions. We treasure our Veterans and look confidently to the future when we will serve our Veterans by taking them on their Honor Flight One more Tourwith Honor.

(pictures courtesy of Flag City Honor Flight)