Flag City Honor Flight 2025 Schedule

Flag City Honor Flight’s 2025 flight schedule includes four flights; April 1, June 3, September 9, and October 14.

Flag City Honor Flight flies Veterans to Washington DC to see the memorials that stand in their honor.

“Exciting changes are coming in 2025 to enhance the Flag City Honor Flight experience. We remain deeply grateful to our community partners, volunteers, and donors who make these flights possible,” said Steve Schult, President of Flag City Honor Flight.

Allison Quinlan, Flight Director, added, “Our board works tirelessly year-round to make these flights a reality. This year, we are proud to host four flights, honoring hundreds of Veterans who will join us on this unforgettable journey.”

Priority is given to terminally ill Veterans, followed by others in the order their applications were received. Eligibility includes those who served from World War II through the Vietnam War.

The first flight of 2025 is on Tuesday, April 1st and the public is invited to a Welcome Home celebration at 7 p.m. at Grand Aire Hangar at 11777 W. Airport Service Road in Swanton.