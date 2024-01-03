Flag City Honor Flight Announces 2024 Flight Schedule

(From Flag City Honor Flight)

Flag City Honor Flight (FCHF) announces its 2024 flight schedule, continuing its mission to honor our nation’s Veterans.

2024 Dates:

April 23

June 11

September 10

November 12

Flag City Honor Flight President, Steve Schult, shares his enthusiasm for the upcoming year, stating, “We are honored to announce our 2024 flight schedule. Our Veterans have given so much to our nation, and it is our duty to ensure they have the opportunity to visit the memorials that stand in their honor. Flight sponsorships, financial contributions, and dedicated Guardians (volunteers) are increasingly crucial as we prepare for four flights this season.”

Veterans to Fly

World War II, Korea, and Vietnam War Veterans living in Northwest Ohio and surrounding areas are encouraged to apply. If Veterans have already applied, there is no need to reapply. FCHF will begin making calls in January to those Veterans who are scheduled to fly in 2024. We encourage Veterans from other eras to go on flights as Guardians. All applications can be found on flagcityhonorflight.org.

Involvement

For individuals or groups looking to volunteer at the Welcome Home celebration, host a third-party fundraiser to benefit FCHF, or explore partnership opportunities, please visit the Flag City Honor Flight website or email [email protected].

ABOUT FLAG CITY HONOR FLIGHT: Flag City Honor Flight, a 100% volunteer-run 501c3 organization, is dedicated to providing Veterans in Northwest Ohio and surrounding areas with the opportunity to visit their war memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost. Annual flights are supported by charitable donations and an enduring commitment to honoring America’s heroes.

(above picture courtesy of Flag City Honor Flight)