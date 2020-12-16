Flag City Honor Flight Director Stepping Down

Deb Wickerham will be stepping down as the Executive Director/Flight Director of Flag City Honor Flight.

She will still serve in an advisory role.

“Flag City Honor Flight is part of me and will always be part of me,” Wickerham told WFIN News.

“I’m just so glad that there are good people who can take it on from now. We have good people on the board and a great team.”

Deb says she feels very comfortable that Flag City Honor Flight will continue to do well in serving Veterans as best they can.

Wickerham started Flag City Honor Flight in 2010 and they’ve grown to become the Honor Flight hub for, not only northwest Ohio, but also southeast Michigan and some of northeast Indiana.

She says they’ve taken more than 1,200 Veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the war memorials.

Deb says they were planning to have a big ten-year celebration this year but then the pandemic happened.

She says they’ll celebrate their ten-year anniversary and start up the trips again when it’s safe to do so.

Deb is stepping down at the end of the year.

Current President, Bob Weinberg, will take over as Flight Director.

The position of Executive Director will not be filled. The board and committees will take over those responsibilities.

Deb points out that she will still serve in an advisory role and she thanks everyone who has helped make Flag City Honor Flight such a success.

Deb says it was a full-time job and now she’ll have more time to spend with family and her two grandkids who live in Arizona.

(pictures courtesy of Flag City Honor Flight)