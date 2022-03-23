Flag City Honor Flight Excited For Flights To Resume

Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, will be taking to the air again this year after being grounded for two years due to the pandemic.

Bob Weinberg, president of Flag City Honor Flight, says Veterans interested in making the trip should apply now.

He says those that were scheduled to fly last year can be assured that they will be first on the list to fly this year.

And as usual, WWII Veterans will be given priority, although flights are open to Veterans of all eras.

Flag City Honor Flight will take approximately 80 Veterans per flight, accompanied by their guardians, on a trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials built in their honor.

The three flights will be on June 7, September 13 and November 1.

The trips are made possible by the generous donations of individuals, organizations, local businesses, and corporations.

Veterans pay absolutely nothing.

They are accompanied by guardians who are asked to make a tax-deductible donation to help with expenses.

Learn more about the organization and how you can donate by clicking here.