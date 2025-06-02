Flag City Honor Flight Going On Second Mission Of The Year

Flag City Honor Flight’s second of four missions this year is on Tuesday.

Flag City Honor Flight flies Veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials that stand in their honor.

“This year, we are proud to host four flights, honoring hundreds of Veterans who will join us on this unforgettable journey,” said Flight Director Allison Quinlan.

The first flight was on April 1 and the remaining flights are on June 3, September 9, and October 14.

The trips are entirely free for the Veterans.

“We remain deeply grateful to our community partners, volunteers, and donors who make these flights possible,” said Steve Schult, President of Flag City Honor Flight.

Priority is given to terminally ill Veterans, followed by others in the order their applications were received. Eligibility includes those who served from World War II through the Vietnam War.

