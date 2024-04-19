Flag City Honor Flight Ready For First Flight Of The Year

(From Flag City Honor Flight)

Flag City Honor Flight (FCHF) prepares for its 26th mission, to take 91 Veterans to Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2024, to visit memorials built in their honor.

Departing from Toledo Express Airport in the morning, Veterans will embark on a one-day trip of a lifetime. The itinerary includes visits to the Iwo Jima Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, WWII Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery. Veterans do not pay to fly.

WFIN spoke with Flag City Honor Flight President Steve Schult about this year’s flight season.

Flight Details:

(5:30 a.m.) Veterans arrive at Grand Air Hangar, Toledo Express Airport (11777 W. Airport Service Rd, Swanton, OH 43558)

(6:00 p.m.) Doors open at the Welcome Home celebration

(7:30 p.m.) Flight expected to arrive

Veteran Breakdown:

WWII: 1

Korea: 8

Vietnam: 82

Flight Highlights:

A WWII nurse will be on the flight

2 sets of siblings will be on the flight

8 Veterans with Bronze Stars (1 Veteran with 2 Bronze Stars)

4 Purple Hearts

Welcome Home Celebration:

The public is invited to a Welcome Home celebration to honor returning veterans.

Doors Open: 6:00 p.m.

Flight Expected: 7:30 p.m.

Location: 11777 W. Airport Service Rd, Swanton, OH 43558

Attendees are encouraged to wave flags, cheer loudly, and thank returning Veterans for their service.

ABOUT FLAG CITY HONOR FLIGHT: Flag City Honor Flight is a 100% volunteer-run 501c3 organization dedicated to providing Veterans in Northwest Ohio and surrounding areas with the opportunity to visit their war memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost. Annual flights are supported by charitable donations and an enduring commitment to honoring America’s heroes.