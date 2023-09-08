Flag City Honor Flight Readying For Third Flight Of The Year

(From Flag City Honor Flight)

Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, takes off on its third flight of the 2023 flight season on September 12, flying 86 Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials built in their honor.

There will be one World War II Veteran making the trip on September 12th, 13 from the Korean War era, and 72 Vietnam-era Veterans. One Veteran served across multiple conflicts, including Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon, Grenada, Panama, the Gulf War and the War on Terrorism. He’ll be accompanied by his son, who is also a Veteran. The father and son served in the same unit for a short time as Seabees. Three sets of brothers will be on the trip, seven Bronze Star recipients and five Purple Heart recipients.

While many will be accompanied by family member Guardians, many other Veterans will be paired with Guardians they don’t know until flight day, community Guardians who volunteer their time to escort the Veterans to the memorials built in their honor. Veterans and Guardians can apply at www.flagcityhonorflight.org.

It is the third of four flights in 2023, the first time Flag City Honor Flight has offered four flights in a single flight season. President and Flight Director Steve Schult says they’ve increased the number of annual flights to decrease the amount of time Veterans wait to go on a flight.

As Steve mentioned in the audio above, there are currently more than 550 area Veterans on the waiting list to make the trip.

Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend the homecoming celebration.

The Grand Aire hangar is located at 11777 W. Airport Service Road in Swanton. The hangar opens at 7 p.m. for supporters to gather.

Flag City Honor Flight’s fourth and final flight of the year is scheduled for November 7.

Veterans on all flights pay absolutely nothing to take the trip with Flag City Honor Flight. They are accompanied by Guardians, who are asked to make a donation to help with expenses.