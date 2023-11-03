Flag City Honor Flight’s 4th Flight Of The Year

(From Flag City Honor Flight)

Flag City Honor Flight (FCHF) will conclude its season with its fourth flight to Washington, D.C. on November 7, 2023. Eighty-nine veterans will depart from the Grand Aire Terminal in Toledo at 8:00 a.m. Previous flights took place on April 18, June 13, and September 12 of this year.

Veterans flying on the November 7 flight come from Allen, Auglaize, Darke, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Huron, Jackson, Lenawee, Lucas, Medina, Monroe, Oakland, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Nov. 7 Flight Breakdown

1 WWII Vets

9 Korea

79 Vietnam

Welcome Home

The public is encouraged to attend the Welcome Home event at the Grand Air Terminal. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., with an expected arrival time of 9:45 p.m. A band, refreshments, and signs will welcome veterans as they return home.

Involvement

FCHF serves WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War Veterans. We encourage other Veterans to go on flights as Guardians. All applications can be found on flagcityhonorflight.org.

Live feed of Welcome Home will be available on Flag City Honor Flight’s Facebook page.