Flag City Honor Flight’s First Trip Of 2023 Approaching

Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, takes off on its first flight of the 2023 flight season on Tuesday, April 18th, flying approximately 85 Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials built in their honor.

It’s the first of four flights in 2023 and the first time Flag City Honor Flight has offered four flights in a single flight season.

It will be the first flight for new Flag City Honor Flight president Steve Schult in his new leadership role.

Schult succeeded former president Bob Weinberg who retired this year from the position after a decade.

The Veterans making the trip on April 18th served the country across several decades and include 10 Korean War-era Veterans while the rest are from the Vietnam era.

They will each have a Guardian accompanying them, a chaperone for the entire day’s activities.

Media and members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend the homecoming celebration.

The flight will return to Toledo at the Grand Aire hangar at approximately 9:30 p.m., where there is a welcome home ceremony with family members, friends, and members of the community, followed by “Mail Call.”

Flag City Honor Flight hopes to have hundreds of people cheer them on as they return from their journey. For many of the Veterans it will be the first time they’ve received such a homecoming since their service.