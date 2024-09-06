Flag City Honor Flight’s Next Mission Coming Up

(From Flag City Honor Flight)

Flag City Honor Flight (FCHF) is preparing for its 28th mission on September 10, 2024, to take 87 Veterans, primarily from the Vietnam War era, to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials built in their honor.

This will be the third of four flights scheduled for 2024. The fourth flight will be on November 12.

This flight is sponsored by Marathon Petroleum, a dedicated partner of Flag City Honor Flight since 2014. As part of the sponsorship, employees will serve as Guardians to Veterans on this flight, allowing them to witness the impact firsthand—an opportunity made possible through the flight sponsorship.

“Flag City Honor Flight has been providing our area’s Veterans with these extraordinary opportunities for years, and we are proud to support them in their mission,” said Ashley Goecke, Advanced Community Relations Representative at Marathon.

“Marathon and its employees are grateful to our Veterans for their service to our country, and we consider it a privilege to help make these flights possible.”

In addition to sponsoring this flight, Marathon Petroleum will host the 2024 Spirit of Freedom 5K Run, Walk, Ruck on Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM EDT at their headquarters, 539 S Main St., Findlay, Ohio. Organized by Marathon and their Veterans employee network, HONOR, the race is open to the community.

Departing from Toledo Express Airport in the morning, Veterans will embark on a one-day trip of a lifetime. The itinerary includes visits to the Iwo Jima Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, WWII Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery. Veterans do not pay to fly.

Flight Details:

5:30 a.m. – Veterans & Guardians arrive at Grand Aire Hangar

7:30 a.m. – Depart Grand Aire Hangar for BWI (Baltimore, MD)

11:20 a.m. – Tour WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War Memorials

3:00 p.m. – Attend Changing of the Guard Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

8:30 p.m. – Arrive at Grand Aire Hangar & Welcome Home celebration

Flight Highlights:

1 Bronze star with Valor

1 Vietnam Cross of Gallantry

3 Female Veterans

4 Veteran with Air Medals, one of which has 19 Air medals.

6 Purple Hearts

Welcome Home Celebration:

The public is invited to a Welcome Home celebration to honor returning veterans.

● Doors Open: 7:00 p.m.

● Flight Expected: 8:30 p.m.

● Location: 11777 W. Airport Service Rd, Swanton, OH 43558

Attendees are encouraged to wave flags, cheer loudly, and shake hands with returning Veterans.

Mission: Flag City Honor Flight ensures that all Veterans, from World War II through Vietnam, have the opportunity to visit the memorials in Washington, D.C., honoring their service and sacrifices for America’s freedom.

ABOUT FLAG CITY HONOR FLIGHT: Flag City Honor Flight Inc. is a 100% volunteer-run 501c3 organization dedicated to providing Veterans in Northwest Ohio and surrounding areas with the opportunity to visit their war memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost. Annual flights are supported by charitable donations and an enduring commitment to honoring America’s heroes.