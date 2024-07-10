‘Flag City Night Out’ Brings Community, First Responders Together

The popular community event Flag City Night Out is coming up later in the summer.

Flag City Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at Riverside Park and will begin at 6 p.m.

The free, family-friendly community event is designed to bring community members and public safety professionals together in the same place.

Findlay Police Officer Brian White says the interactions they have with kids at events like Night Out are very important.

At Night Out, There will be free food and refreshments, live demonstrations, entertainment and other fun activities.

Also, the youngsters will enjoy the large assortment of emergency vehicles like fire trucks, ambulances and police cruisers.

Flag City Night Out will be held at Findlay’s Riverside Park on the west side of McManness Avenue on Tuesday, August 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The rain date will be the following Tuesday.