‘Flag City Night Out’ Coming Up In Findlay

(From the Findlay Police Department)

This year’s Flag City Night Out event will be held on Tuesday, August 6th 2024 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Riverside Park near the “Kiddie Corral” off Carnahan Avenue.

For those not familiar, Flag City Night Out is a free, family-friendly event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, better place to live.

Flag City Night Out allows the public a chance to interact with safety services (Police, Sheriff, Fire, EMS and others) on a one on one basis and get a look at the equipment they use.

Flag City Night Out also serves to highlight non-profit community programs available in the community and get people in touch with the resources they need.

This year’s event will feature live entertainment, food, demonstrations, children’s activities and train rides.

Area mascots will also be on hand to participate in our 10th Annual Mascot Games, with an intermission for the Police vs. Fire Games where area youth will be paired up with officers and firefighters in a variety of games.

An inflatable obstacle course will be set up to allow children to test their skills, as well as Root Beer floats and snow cones provided by Movement Church and Kona Ice to cool off.

Area non-profit organizations will also be on hand to offer insight into what they do and connect people with resources.

For those that can’t make it, we encourage you to turn on your porch light with a blue bulb.

This is a symbolic gesture to show that you stand unified with area safety services and the fight against crime.

For more information on the National Night Out initiative you can visit https://natw.org/.

We hope to see you on August 6th!

Officer Brian White, Findlay Police Department, Crime Prevention