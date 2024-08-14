Flag City Night Out Held At Riverside Park

A lot of people came out to Findlay’s Riverside Park Tuesday night for Flag City Night Out.

Flag City Night Out allows the public a chance to interact with safety services (Police, Sheriff, Fire, EMS and others) on a one-on-one basis and get a look at the equipment they use.

“Flag City Night Out is a free, family-friendly event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, better place to live,” the police department said.

There was also plenty of free food and activities.

Below is video from the event that includes a taser demonstration and K9 demonstration from the police department.