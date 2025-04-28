Flag City Sluggers In Need Of Host Families
(From the Flag City Sluggers)
Findlay, We Need You!
We are down to the wire! The Flag City Sluggers are looking for just 8 more incredible host families to help us as we make final season preparations!
Hosting a Slugger isn’t just about giving a player a place to stay, it’s about becoming part of their journey. It’s about opening your home to a young athlete chasing their dream, and knowing you played a part in helping it come true.
These players will be role models for our kids, representatives of our community, and a huge part of the summer memories we’ll all share.
If you’ve even thought about it — this is your sign!
Be the difference. Be part of the Flag City Sluggers family.
Message us today to find out how you can help!