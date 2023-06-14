Flag City USA Celebrating Flag Day

Wednesday is Flag Day and the City of Findlay is reminding people why Findlay is called “Flag City USA.”

The city posted on its Facebook page explaining that designating Findlay as “Flag City, U.S.A.” began in the 1960’s and was the inspiration of Findlay Resident John B. Cooke.

As a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Cooke believed in the value of flying the American flag and went door-to-door in town asking residents and businesses alike to fly a flag on Flag Day, June 14th, 1968.

Cooke created a fund and purchased 14,000 small flags for the community.

The project continued until 1974, when the Women’s Division of the Chamber of Commerce started a campaign to, once again, have flags fly and to have the city of Findlay become officially known as Flag City USA.

Findlay was officially declared “Flag City, U.S.A.” on May 7, 1974, by House Joint Resolution #1003, introduced by Congressman Tennyson Guyer.

Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14th, 1777.