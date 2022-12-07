Flags At Half-Staff For Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
In remembrance of the lives lost on December 7, 1941 in the attack on Pearl Harbor, flags are being flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio from midnight to midnight on December 7, 2022.
81 years ago, 2,403 Americans made the ultimate sacrifice at Pearl Harbor and many more were injured.
Wednesday, December 7th, is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
81 years ago today, 2,403 Americans made the ultimate sacrifice at Pearl Harbor. Today we take time to honor and remember these fallen heroes. pic.twitter.com/ebx62KTbo5
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 7, 2022