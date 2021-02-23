Flags At Half-Staff In Remembrance Of Those Killed By COVID-19

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags flown at half-staff in remembrance of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died due to COVID-19, including nearly 17,000 Ohioans.

All United States and State of Ohio flags on public buildings and grounds will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday.

This order was issued on Tuesday in accordance with the order issued by the President of the United States.

Click here for the latest data on COVID cases and deaths and click here for the state’s vaccination dashboard.

(the picture above is the flag outside the Hancock County Courthouse)