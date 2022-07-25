Flags Lowered For Fallen Sheriff’s Office Deputy

A sheriff’s deputy in Clark County was killed and another was injured during a standoff at a mobile home park near Springfield on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call that someone broke into a home in the Harmony Estates.

Several shots were fired and when deputies got there they were met with gunfire.

Deputy Matthew Yates was struck by the gunfire and went down in the residence.

He was flown to a hospital where he later died.

Governor DeWine has ordered flags lowered in Clark County, and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus, in honor of the life and service of Deputy Matthew Yates until sunset on the day of his internment

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.