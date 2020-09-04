Flags Lowered In Honor Of Fallen Cleveland Detective

A Cleveland police officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday night.

The undercover officer was reportedly working with a drug informant when someone opened fire into the detective’s vehicle.

53-year-old James Skernivitz and the informant were killed.

Police reportedly have two people in custody in connection with the shooting.

Flags across Ohio will fly at half-staff in honor of the fallen detective.

Governor DeWine ordered all flags lowered in Cleveland, Columbus and at state-owned buildings until the day of Skernivitz’ funeral.