Flags Lowered In Honor Of Fallen Cleveland Detective
A Cleveland police officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday night.
The undercover officer was reportedly working with a drug informant when someone opened fire into the detective’s vehicle.
53-year-old James Skernivitz and the informant were killed.
Police reportedly have two people in custody in connection with the shooting.
Flags across Ohio will fly at half-staff in honor of the fallen detective.
Governor DeWine ordered all flags lowered in Cleveland, Columbus and at state-owned buildings until the day of Skernivitz’ funeral.