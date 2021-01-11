Flags Lowered In Honor Of U.S. Capitol Police Officers

City of Findlay flags and flags across Ohio have been lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the service and sacrifice of U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

Sicknick died on Thursday, a day after he was injured while defending the U.S. Capitol from the violent group of President Trump supporters who stormed the building after Trump gave a speech encouraging supporters to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election win.

Officer Liebengood died of an apparent suicide on Saturday.

Governor DeWine ordered the flag-lowering to extend until sunset on Wednesday.

Flags shall be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds until Jan. 13, 2021. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/qRt0HIo4SL — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 11, 2021

https://twitter.com/CityOfFindlay?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor