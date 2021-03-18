Flags Lowered To Half-Staff For Atlanta Shooting Victims

All Ohio and U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the Atlanta shootings on March 16th.

Governor DeWine tweeted the following on Thursday.

“In accordance with the order issued by the President, and in remembrance of the victims of the shooting in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area on March 16, I’ve ordered that Ohio and U.S. flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings/grounds in Ohio until sunset on March 22.”

Eight people were killed in shootings at three separate spas on March 16th.

