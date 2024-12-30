Flags Ordered Flown At Half-Staff In Honor Of President Jimmy Carter

In accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America, in honor of the life and service of former President James Earl Carter, Jr., Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio for a period of 30 days from the day of his death. The flags shall remain lowered until sunset on January 28, 2025.

President Jimmy Carter died on December 29th at the age of 100.

Read Governor DeWine’s statement on the passing of President Carter by clicking here.