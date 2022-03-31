Flags Ordered Lowered In Honor Of Fallen Police Officer

In honor of the life and legacy of Officer Dominic Francis, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Hancock and Allen Counties, as well as in Columbus at the Statehouse, Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower.

“Fran and I are sad to learn of the death of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis, who tragically died today after being hit by a fleeing driver. We are grateful to him for his selfless service to Ohio, and our hearts go out to his family and his colleagues at the Bluffton PD,” DeWine said.

Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder says this is a devastating loss for the community.

“This community lost a hero,” said Burkholder.

“He was an outstanding police officer and his heart was big.”

Burkholder said not only was Francis a police officer but he was very involved in the community as a teacher, coach and bus driver for Cory-Rawson schools.

Francis was hit and killed on I-75 southbound in Bluffton early Thursday by a fleeing vehicle.

At a Thursday morning news conference, police said two of three suspects were in custody and they were still searching for the third.

Officer Francis was with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Findlay Police Department before joining the Bluffton Police Department.

(above pic courtesy of the Bluffton Icon)