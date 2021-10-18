Flags Ordered To Half-Staff In Honor Of General Powell

Two prominent Ohio Republicans are reacting to the passing of former Secretary of State and head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Colin Powell.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman tweeted about the former secretary of state, saying “today, we lost an American hero. Colin Powell was a soldier, statesman & friend.”

Governor DeWine wrote, in part: “today our country has lost one of its most accomplished citizens, General Colin L. Powell.” The governor’s full statement is below.

Powell’s last known visit to Ohio was three years ago.

Powell was in Columbus for the opening of the National Veterans Museum and Memorial in Columbus.

Powell called the museum a place of unity.

In accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America and in honoring the life and service of General Powell, Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on October 22nd, 2021.