Flash Flood Watch Issued As Heavy Rain Is Expected

Hancock County and Findlay are included in a Flash Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The watch goes from late Friday through Saturday morning.

Forecasters say a warm front is expected to lift north into the area Friday night.

A line of storms with heavy rain is expected to linger around the U.S. 30 corridor late Friday and into late Saturday morning.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain are likely along a line from Findlay to Mansfield, with locally higher amounts of 3 inches or greater.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued when there is a potential for flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

Flash flooding will lead to rapidly rising and swift-moving water in creeks and low lying areas.