Flood Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory that includes NE Hancock County, SE Wood County and NW Seneca County.

The advisory goes until 10:45 Friday night.

Forecasters say as of 7 p.m. Friday up to two inches of rain has already fallen and more is possible.

Minor flooding is forecasted.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Fostoria, North Baltimore, Arcadia, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Risingsun, Cygnet, Portage, Jerry City, West Millgrove and Bairdstown.

There is also a Flood Advisory in effect until 9:30 p.m. for NW Hardin County.