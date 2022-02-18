Flood Warning Canceled For Blanchard River In Findlay

The National Weather Service has canceled the Flood Warning for the Blanchard River in Findlay.

Forecasters had lowered their flooding projection for the river from 15.5, which was major flood stage, down to 13.5, and then canceled the warning altogether.

The river level page you can see by clicking here now shows that the river is expected to only reach 10.7 feet at around 1 p.m. Friday, and that’s about when the above pic was taken.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, Eagle Creek in Findlay and the Blanchard River in Ottawa were among waterways still under a Flood Warning.

