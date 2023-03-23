The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for Eagle Creek in Findlay.

Forecasters said the creek was at 9.3 feet on Thursday afternoon, which is slightly above the flood stage of 9 feet.

The creek was expected to rise to around 9.5 feet late Thursday afternoon before falling below flood stage late on Thursday. Minor flooding is forecast.

Forecasters say the river may rise back above flood stage again on Saturday morning due to additional rainfall.

Some flooding is also forecast for along the Blanchard River in Findlay due to additional rainfall through Saturday.