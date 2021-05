A Flood Warning is in effect for the Blanchard River in Ottawa.

The warning goes until late Wednesday night.

Forecasters say the river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.1 feet by Tuesday morning, which is about a foot above flood stage.

Minor flooding is forecast.

The river will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning.

