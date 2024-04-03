Flood Warning Issued For Blanchard River In Findlay

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Blanchard River in Findlay.

Flood stage is 12 feet and the river is expected to rise to above flood stage Wednesday morning to a crest of around 12.4 feet Wednesday afternoon.

It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening.

Minor flooding is forecasted and some roads are closed due to high water.

Get the latest list of roads affected by high water from the city below.

A Flood Warning was also issued for the Blanchard River in Ottawa and it is in minor flood stage.

