Flood Warning Issued For Blanchard River In Findlay

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Blanchard River in Findlay.

The National Weather Service said the river was expected to rise to about 11.7 feet by late Tuesday.

Flood stage is 11 feet.

Minor flooding is forecast.

The river is expected to fall back below flood stage on Wednesday morning.

At 12 feet water impacts River Street and Apple Alley on the west side of Findlay, Blanchard Street between Sandusky and Main Cross and several streets south of Clinton Court near Riverside Park.