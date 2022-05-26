Flood Warning Issued For Eagle Creek In Findlay

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Eagle Creek in Findlay.

The Flood Warning will be in effect through Thursday night.

Forecasters say the creek is expected to rise to around 9.3 feet, which is slightly above flood stage of 9 feet.

Minor flooding is forecast.

At 9 feet, Eagle Creek will overrun its banks and begin to affect portions of Fremont and Graceland Avenue.

Water will also inundate a field near Rosemont Drive.

The picture above was taken at around 10:30 Thursday morning.

More showers and storms are possible on Thursday and Friday before partly sunny conditions arrive on Saturday.