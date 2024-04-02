Flood Warning Issued For Eagle Creek In Findlay

A Flood Warning was issued for Eagle Creek in Findlay.

The Flood Warning was issued on Tuesday morning and goes until Wednesday morning.

Minor flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 9 feet and the creek is expected to rise to around 10 feet before receding.

Forecasters say Ohio is under a significant severe weather threat on Tuesday.