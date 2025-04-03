Flood Warning Issued For Eagle Creek

A Flood Warning was issued for Eagle Creek in Findlay on Thursday.

The National Weather Service said the creek was at 9.1 feet on Thursday afternoon and minor flooding was occurring.

The NWS said at 9 feet, Eagle Creek will overrun its banks and begin to inundate portions of Fremont and Graceland Avenue and water will inundate a field near Rosemont Drive.

More rain is expected the rest of the week which could push the creek higher.

Get the latest forecast, weather alerts, road alerts, and river levels by clicking here.